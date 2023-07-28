March 5, 1956—July 20, 2023

A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, age 67, of Bristow, Nebraska, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow. There will be a time to share stories and remember him.

Roger died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence.

Roger D. Danielson was born March 5, 1956, in Lynch, Nebraska, and resided most of his life in Bristow. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1974. Roger was married to Pat (Cole) Danielson in 1976. They had six children and later divorced.

Roger also resided in Fremont, Schuyler, and Ames, Nebraska, for 17 years. He was an associate at Wal-Mart during this time before retiring and moving back to Bristow in 2015. Roger enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by four children and their significant others: Suzie (Damion Berling) of Fremont; Joe (Megan) Danielson of Bristow; Kori (Chad) Holcomb of Fremont; Amy (Tyler) Earnest of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; two children; and one grandbaby.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.