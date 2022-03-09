Roger Hansen

Roger Allen Hansen

September 3, 1944 - March 3, 2022

Roger Allen Hansen of Fremont passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Nebraska. He was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Blair, Nebraska, to LeRoy and Violet (Evans) Hansen.

Roger grew up on a farm in the rural Arlington area. He served two years in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Karen Maben May in 1972 in Fremont. Roger was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He had a life long love of dogs.

He attended the Fremont Alliance Church

Roger is survived by his wife Karen; sons, Sam, Mark and Jerald (Desarae) Hansen, all of Fremont; stepson, Larry Davis of Omaha; brothers, Roy of Vero Beach, Florida, Ed (Linda) and Richard (Marian) of Blair; sisters, Ann of Fremont and Sharon (Lanny) Bobo of Pine, Colorado; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ron, Larry, Jerald and Wayne; and a sister, Linda.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Tom Nevius officiating. Burial with military honors by the Fremont Honor Guard VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post #20 to follow at Lincoln (Orum) rural cemetery near Blair. Luncheon to follow burial at Fremont Alliance Church.