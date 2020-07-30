Roger J. Kizeor
January 31, 1944—July 28, 2020
Roger J. Kizeor, 76 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE.
Roger was born January 31, 1944 to Frank and Linda (Popken) Kizeor in Oakland, NE. He grew up in Uehling, NE and graduated from Uehling High School. After high school, he attended the Norfolk Junior College and Peru State College until he was drafted in the United States Army during Vietnam. On August 27, 1966, Roger married Judy Mendenhall at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Roger worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 35 years of service. After his retirement, he worked for Miller Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy delivering prescriptions.
Roger was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed coaching at sporting events, especially ones that included his children and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Adams; son, Rob KIzeor and Michelle Leonard; grandchildren, Lauren, Ayden, Paxton, Mackenzie, and Preston.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. There will be a private graveside service at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Patrick Catholic Church or donor’s choice. Online
