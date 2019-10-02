Roger "Jim" J. Adams

Roger J. “Jim” AdamsJanuary 5, 1936 – September 30, 2019
Roger J. “Jim” Adams, age 83, of Fremont died Sept. 30, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Jim was born to Walter and Louella (Cordes) Adams on a farm near Yutan on Jan. 5, 1936. The family moved to a farm near Leshara in 1945. Jim spent his whole life farming. He loved farming (he always said if they had made a plow for his tricycle he would have farmed five acres). He attended country school until the eighth grade then attended Fremont High School and graduated in 1953.
Jim married Jeannette Schultz in 1957, they later divorced. They had two children, James and Robin.
Jim then married Betty (Moerker) Lambrecht in 1992. They owned and ran the Lazy G Western Shop until they retired. Jim continued farming until his death.
Jim is survived by his wife Betty of Fremont; and stepson, John (Teresa) Lambrecht of Roy, Washington. Jim is also survived by two grandsons, August and Gunnar Lambrecht, two brothers, sister and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his children, James and Robin, both of whom had Muscular Dystrophy; his parents; and three brothers.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
