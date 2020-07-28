Roger Lee Yager

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar George and Ellen Frances Yager; granddaughter, Andrea Jolene Yager; brother, Michael Raymond Yager; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Yager.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly Yager; children, Melissa (Kevin) Shallberg, Josh Yager, Brian Yager, Ellen (Shawn) Maher, and Bobby Yager; brothers, George (Sue) Yager, Larry (Doris) Yager, and Alan (Marilyn †) Yager; sister, Kathy Yager; grandchildren, Devon Shallberg, Samantha Shallberg, Brian Yager Jr., Lila Yager, and Thomas Yager; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.