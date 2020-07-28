Roger Lee Yager

February 16, 1958 – July 25, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar George and Ellen Frances Yager; granddaughter, Andrea Jolene Yager; brother, Michael Raymond Yager; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Yager.
Survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly Yager; children, Melissa (Kevin) Shallberg, Josh Yager, Brian Yager, Ellen (Shawn) Maher, and Bobby Yager; brothers, George (Sue) Yager, Larry (Doris) Yager, and Alan (Marilyn †) Yager; sister, Kathy Yager; grandchildren, Devon Shallberg, Samantha Shallberg, Brian Yager Jr., Lila Yager, and Thomas Yager; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
11:00AM
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
