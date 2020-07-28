Roger Lee Yager
February 16, 1958 – July 25, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar George and Ellen Frances Yager; granddaughter, Andrea Jolene Yager; brother, Michael Raymond Yager; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Yager.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly Yager; children, Melissa (Kevin) Shallberg, Josh Yager, Brian Yager, Ellen (Shawn) Maher, and Bobby Yager; brothers, George (Sue) Yager, Larry (Doris) Yager, and Alan (Marilyn †) Yager; sister, Kathy Yager; grandchildren, Devon Shallberg, Samantha Shallberg, Brian Yager Jr., Lila Yager, and Thomas Yager; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Jul 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 30, 2020
11:00AM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
