Roger P. Christensen MD

June 11, 1941 – April 6, 2021

Dr. Roger Christensen, 79, of Las Vegas (Summerlin), Nevada, passed away April 6, 2021, of metastatic bone cancer.

He was born June 11, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Paul and Marcella Christensen. Roger graduated from Fremont High School in Nebraska and earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College in Iowa. He received his MD in 1967 from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York alongside his identical twin brother, Thomas Christensen. Both shared top scholastic honors throughout high school and college. Following medical school, Roger completed an Internal Medicine residency in Seattle, Washington, and a Fellowship in gastroenterology at the VA Medical Center.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1971 with his twin brother, Thom, in the Philippines at the Military Hospital at Clark Air Base. Following his military service, Roger was in private practice in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and later joined the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas, where he practiced for 15 years until his retirement in 2000.