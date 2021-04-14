Roger P. Christensen MD

June 11, 1941 – April 6, 2021
Dr. Roger Christensen, 79, of Las Vegas (Summerlin), Nevada, passed away April 6, 2021, of metastatic bone cancer.
He was born June 11, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Paul and Marcella Christensen. Roger graduated from Fremont High School in Nebraska and earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College in Iowa. He received his MD in 1967 from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York alongside his identical twin brother, Thomas Christensen. Both shared top scholastic honors throughout high school and college. Following medical school, Roger completed an Internal Medicine residency in Seattle, Washington, and a Fellowship in gastroenterology at the VA Medical Center.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1971 with his twin brother, Thom, in the Philippines at the Military Hospital at Clark Air Base. Following his military service, Roger was in private practice in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and later joined the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas, where he practiced for 15 years until his retirement in 2000.
Roger and his wife, Katy, traveled extensively over the course of their 35-year marriage and enjoyed time with family and friends. Roger enjoyed running, marathons, swimming, and other aerobic activities, as well as photography and reading (O.K., a little television, too). He will be remembered for his wit and creative custom holiday and birthday cards.
Survivors include: his wife, Katy, of Las Vegas; twin brother, Thom Christensen, of Sacramento, California; sister, Joan Iseman, of Denver, Colorado; sister, Laurie Ferraina, of Windsor, Connecticut; and loving nieces and nephews who all continue to think the world of their Uncle Roger.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.