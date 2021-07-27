May 2, 1937—July 23, 2021
Rojane R. Linder, 84 years, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, Nebraska.
The funeral service is Thursday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services Oakland
Oakland, NE 68045 402-685-5673