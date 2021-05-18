Roland Koranda

September 13, 1928 – May 14, 2021

Roland Koranda, 92, of Wahoo, died peacefully at the Saunders Medical Center after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Adelyne of 67 years; daughters, Carol of Lincoln, and Janet of Fremont; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Geraldine (Egr); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Emil Egr, Rev. Ernest Sloup, Jim and Marie Sloup, Adolph and Marcie Sloup; nephews, Gerald Sloup, Paul Sloup, Rick Egr; infant nephew, Joseph Sloup; and niece, Pat (Egr) Draper.

Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo with Rev. Ronald Homes as Celebrant.

Visitation is Tuesday, May 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary, all at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Interment with Military Honors at St. Francis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Wenceslaus Church or Bishop Neumann High School.

