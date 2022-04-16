October 16, 1933 – April 13, 2022

Roland L. Renter, 88, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Dodge County to Fritz and Lena (Weimann) Renter. He grew up on a farm one mile east of Snyder, Nebraska, and attended St. Leo’s Catholic Grade School and Snyder High School.

Roland married the love of his life, Audrey Scheppers, on April 8, 1953. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary with a last dance just days before he passed.

Roland worked for his brother at Ray Renter Transfer and helped on his parent’s farm until he was drafted into the army during the Korea Conflict. While stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, he played baseball for the Fort Benning Baseball team.

After being discharged from the Army, Roland and Audrey bought a small bar and grill in Snyder and again helped on the farm until he went to barber college. After graduating, he moved his family to Fremont and was known as the best barber in Fremont. When the Beatles came to America, the world of barbering changed and Roland had a variety of occupations, he worked for Mutual of Omaha, Diers Ford and Al Pimper Motors. Finally, returning to barbering and opened his own shop, First Gent Barber Shop, until retiring.

He was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bergan Booster Club, St. Patrick Church Choir and Parish Council. He was also very involved in the Knights of Columbus 1497 all the way to Grand Knight and District Deputy, plus a member of Fr. Leo Raus Assemble of 4th Degree Knights as Faithful Navigator as well as a member of the American Legion Post #20 of Fremont, Fremont Jaycees and Barber Union.

Roland was known for building winning parade floats for 4-H clubs, Fremont National Bank and Pinnacle Banks. He loved baseball, cooking and family. He also had an artistic side, building replicas of churches and houses, including the original St. Patrick Church in Fremont that is still displayed in the new church.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Scheppers Renter; daughters, LeAnn (Larry) Udesen, and Mary Beth (Joe) Pfeifer, Helen (Mic) Pfeifer; sons, Marvin (Mary Beth) Renter and Nicholas (Amanda) Renter; brother, Keith (Jeanene) Renter; grandchildren, Jessica (Lee) Steinbrook, Jackie Pfeifer, Dustin (Lisa) Pfeifer, Jake (Mellisa) Renter, Drew (Alicia) Pfeifer, Grete (Nate) Flanagan, Brett (Amanda) Udesen, Zachary (Marla) Udesen, Joey (Molly) Pfeifer, Dexter, Jonah and Lydia Renter; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Renter; and sisters, Ardath Smeal and Elaine Dinslage.

The Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will be at 7 P.M., also at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Military honors will follow the Mass at the Church.

Private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to be determined by family.