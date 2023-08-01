Roland D. Walkenhorst, 70, Des Moines, Iowa, died on Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 12, 1952, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Walter L. and Mildred A (Westphalen) Walkenhorst Koopman. Roland worked in the transportation industry his entire 50-year career, Weldon Truck Parts, Omaha, Nebraska; MC of A, Grimes, Iowa; and retired from Central Trailer, Altoona, Iowa, as a parts manager and shop foreman. He was a proud firefighter with the Millard, Nebraska, Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. During his service, Roland was a lieutenant and ended his career as a South District Chief.

Visitation with family and friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50317. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the funeral home with Fireman's Honors and “Last Call.” A reception at the funeral home will follow. Interment will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, 10 a.m., at Memorial Cemetery, 800 W. 23rd St., Fremont, Nebraska 68025 with a celebration of life to follow, details to be provided at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roland's honor may be made to the Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Eagle, Nebraska.