December 9, 1941 – October 28, 2022

Rolland L. “Gunner” Riley, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Fremont to Rolland “Buzz” and Viola (Kortum) Riley.

Gunner has lived most of his life in Fremont. He served in the Nebraska National Guard. He married Sharon Hoover on Sept. 6, 1968, in West Point, Nebraska.

He was a self-employed truck driver and Teamster Union 41 member, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Fremont Eagles Club, had a cabin on the Elkhorn River and loved being around family and friends.

Gunner is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter, Angie (Doug) Backens and Jodi Riley Shepard, all of Fremont; son, Nick (Diane) Riley of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; brother, Michael (Carney Tracy) Riley; and sister, Sherry Eary, all of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents’ sisters, Jan (Chuck) Howard, and Patti Riley.

As per his wishes there will be no formal services.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.