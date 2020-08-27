 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rolland Zakovec
View Comments

Rolland Zakovec

{{featured_button_text}}

Rolland Zakovec

August 30, 1935—August 26, 2020

Rolland D. Zakovec, age 84, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Aug. 26, 2020.

Survived by sons, Doug (Carol) Zakovec and Dan Zakovec, all of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Karen King and Marsha (Kelly) Gallatin, all of Fremont; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary (Sedlacek) Zakovec; wife Nancy; daughter, Diane Zakovec; brother, Richard Zakovec; and daughter-in-law, Julie Zakovec.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser’s in Fremont. Military honors will follow the service.

Interment at Johannes Cemetery, Cedar Bluffs.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

To send flowers to the family of Rolland Zakovec, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 29
Service
Saturday, August 29, 2020
10:30AM
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News