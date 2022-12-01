December 2, 1965 – November 28, 2022

Ron D. Christensen, 56 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.

Ron was born on Dec. 2, 1965, to Wayne and Margery (Nelson) Christensen in Fremont, Nebraska. Growing up, he lived on a farm near North Bend, Nebraska, and attended school in Fremont. Ron moved to Blair, Nebraska, in the early 1990s to live in the ENCOR facility and to work in their workshop. Due to declining health, he recently moved to Omaha and was cared for by the staff at Endless Beginnings.

Ron was an excellent bowler. He enjoyed watching football, walking, collecting calendars, and watching his favorite TV shows.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leland W. Christensen and Rolin J. Christensen; and niece, Jennifer M. Christensen.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Michaelis, Nancy Larsen, and Sheryl Still; and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490