April 21, 1944 – January 27, 2023

Ron J. Bolden, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Ron was born April 21, 1944, in Fremont to Duane and Blanche (Mitties) Bolden. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1962. Ron served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War. He married Carol Sullivan on March 4, 1972, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Ron worked for the Fremont Department of Utilities for 50 years. He retired in 2014. Ron was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Fremont, the American Legion and VFW of Fremont, the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, Cosmos and Y’s Men’s Club. Ron enjoyed his time watching his grandchildren in their sporting events, camping with his family and his 1970 Ford Mustang.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Carol of Fremont; son, Bill (MaryLynne) Bolden of Fremont; daughter, Angie (Jeromy) Poppenhagen of Lincoln; brother, Robert Bolden of Fremont; and five grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial with Military Honors will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to JDRF in Omaha.

