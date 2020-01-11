August 8, 1939 – January 7, 2020
Ronal M. Brooks, 80, of Fremont died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Blair, Nebraska. Ron was born Aug. 8, 1939, at Lake Andes, South Dakota, to Lloyd M. and Mary Zetta (Zachariasen) Brooks.
Survivors: wife, Linda Brooks; son, Shawn Brooks; daughter, Tara (Troy) Bullock; and brother, Lloyd (Betty) Brooks, all of Fremont; sisters, Lynda (Ron) Volman and Loren (Lyle) Sevenker; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard at Moser’s following the service.
Memorials to the Nebraska Anatomical Board in Omaha.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490