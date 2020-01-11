{{featured_button_text}}
Ronal M. Brooks

August 8, 1939 – January 7, 2020

Ronal M. Brooks, 80, of Fremont died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Blair, Nebraska. Ron was born Aug. 8, 1939, at Lake Andes, South Dakota, to Lloyd M. and Mary Zetta (Zachariasen) Brooks.

Survivors: wife, Linda Brooks; son, Shawn Brooks; daughter, Tara (Troy) Bullock; and brother, Lloyd (Betty) Brooks, all of Fremont; sisters, Lynda (Ron) Volman and Loren (Lyle) Sevenker; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard at Moser’s following the service.

Memorials to the Nebraska Anatomical Board in Omaha.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments