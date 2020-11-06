October 4, 1932 – October 9, 2020

Ronald Arthur Lenser, 88, of Dallas (formerly Houston) passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Ron was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in West Point, Nebraska.

He first attended Midland University (Fremont, Nebraska) to study music before transferring to the University of Kansas (KU). He graduated from KU in 1956 with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering. While at KU, Ron was active in the choral arts program and met his future wife when they were assigned as physics lab partners.

Immediately after graduation, Ron married Frances Gayetta Hanna and entered the U.S. Army to serve in the critical skills program at Dugway Proving Ground in Dugway, Utah.

Ron joined Cities Service Oil Company as a reservoir field engineer after his discharge from the U.S. Army. Ron spent the next several years supporting oil production in far North Texas, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Russell, Kansas. In 1967, Ron joined Ryder Scott Petroleum Consultants and moved from Wichita Falls, Texas, to Houston, Texas, to help open and grow the Houston office. In 1980, Ron started R. A. Lenser & Associates, Inc., providing petroleum engineering and geologic services.