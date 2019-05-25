November 5, 1937—May 17, 2019
Ronald Gene Stork, 81, of Blair passed away May 17, 2019.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Visitation is Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Survived by: wife Judy of nearly 60 years; daughter, Shari and her husband Scott McCain of Fremont, son Scott and his wife Nancy of Orum. Grandchildren are Derek (Anna) Stork, Lindsey McCain (Mike) Kindler and Jarett (Katlynn) Stork, Lucas (Olivia) McCain, and Justin Stork. Great-grandchildren are Parker and Brooks McCain, Brinley Kindler, and Scott Levi Stork.
Memorials may be given to Washington County Fair or First Lutheran Church.