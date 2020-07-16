× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1930 – July 15, 2020

Ronald James Mehaffey of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away July 15, 2020, after a short stay at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Ronald was born Aug. 20, 1930, on the family farm northwest of North Bend to Raymond and Irene (Scott) Mehaffey.

He rode his pony to District 72 and graduated from North Bend High School in 1947.

Ronald married Doris R. Cerny on March 3, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska.

As a youth, he was a member of the Purple Cane Methodist Church. As an adult, he was a member and trustee of First United Methodist Church in North Bend. Upon its closing, he became a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Ronald has been a farmer and cattle feeder his entire life. He felt he was fortunate to have lived at a time when teams of horses were still used on the farm and was able to see many changes and advances in farming practices. During the drought in the 1950s, after spending a day farming, Ronald trucked hogs and cattle to the Union Stockyards of Omaha at night for many area farmers. He would bring back a load of Nixon Feed which he sold out of his garage.