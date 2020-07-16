August 20, 1930 – July 15, 2020
Ronald James Mehaffey of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away July 15, 2020, after a short stay at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Ronald was born Aug. 20, 1930, on the family farm northwest of North Bend to Raymond and Irene (Scott) Mehaffey.
He rode his pony to District 72 and graduated from North Bend High School in 1947.
Ronald married Doris R. Cerny on March 3, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska.
As a youth, he was a member of the Purple Cane Methodist Church. As an adult, he was a member and trustee of First United Methodist Church in North Bend. Upon its closing, he became a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont.
Ronald has been a farmer and cattle feeder his entire life. He felt he was fortunate to have lived at a time when teams of horses were still used on the farm and was able to see many changes and advances in farming practices. During the drought in the 1950s, after spending a day farming, Ronald trucked hogs and cattle to the Union Stockyards of Omaha at night for many area farmers. He would bring back a load of Nixon Feed which he sold out of his garage.
He served as a member of the District 92 School Board. Ronald was a member of the Dodge County Feeders Association. He was also a member of the Nebraska Antique Power Association Branch 25. His great loves were attending cattle sales and farm auctions and visiting with farmers at these events. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Ronald and Doris built a new house in 1988, just a few feet from the house in which he was born.
Ronald is survived by his wife; and sons, Richard James (Jane), William James (Debra) of North Bend, and David James of Burwell; 4 grandchildren, 2 stepgrandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 stepgreat-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Cyndy (Harrison) Mehaffey.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are the North Bend Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Fremont First United Methodist Church.
A private funeral service will be held with interment at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159
