November 7, 1940 – July 14, 2020

Ronald K. McKenzie, age 79, of Fremont died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Ron was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Fremont to Kenneth and Viola (Shriver) McKenzie. He was raised in the Fremont area. He attended country schools through the 8th grade and graduated from Fremont High School in 1959. Among many of the businesses that Ron worked for in the Fremont area were Sampter's, Fremont Co-op and for many years at the First Congregational Church as custodian and what is now Midland University.

Ron was a member and very active in the First Baptist Church in Fremont for over 40 years.

Ron and Charlotte Anson were married in Fremont on Nov. 10, 1961.

Survivors: wife, Charlotte; children, Karen (Steve) Heun, Ken (Brenda) McKenzie, Kristi (Ben) Eller; grandchildren, Ryan (Karissa) Heun, Lindsay Heun, Logan Heun, Garrett McKenzie, Paige McKenzie, Ethan McKenzie, Levi McKenzie, Stephen Quinones, Patrick Quinones and Kay Eller; great-grandchild, Colton McKenzie; brother, Duane (Judi) McKenzie; brother-in-law, LeRoy (Isabell) Anson; sister-in-law, Lois Anson.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont (following Three Rivers Health Dept. guidelines, masks encouraged). Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont (masks suggested). Memorials should be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

