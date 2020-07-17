× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald K. McKenzie

November 7, 1940 – July 14, 2020

Ronald K. McKenzie, age 79, of Fremont died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Ron was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Fremont to Kenneth and Viola (Shriver) McKenzie. He was raised in the Fremont area. He attended country schools through the 8th grade and graduated from Fremont High School in 1959. Among many of the businesses that Ron worked for in the Fremont area were Sampter's, Fremont Co-op and for many years at the First Congregational Church as custodian and what is now Midland University.

Ron was a member and very active in the First Baptist Church in Fremont for over 40 years.

Ron and Charlotte Anson were married in Fremont on Nov. 10, 1961.

Survivors: wife, Charlotte; children, Karen (Steve) Heun, Ken (Brenda) McKenzie, Kristi (Ben) Eller; grandchildren, Ryan (Karissa) Heun, Lindsay Heun, Logan Heun, Garrett McKenzie, Paige McKenzie, Ethan McKenzie, Levi McKenzie, Stephen Quinones, Patrick Quinones and Kay Eller; great-grandchild, Colton McKenzie; brother, Duane (Judi) McKenzie; brother-in-law, LeRoy (Isabell) Anson; sister-in-law, Lois Anson.