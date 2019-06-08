Ronald L. Sukstorf
Died June 7, 2019
Ronald L. Sukstorf, 76 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine Center in Omaha.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sandy of Cedar Bluffs.
Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Union Cemetery at Cedar Bluffs.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 West Main Street, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445