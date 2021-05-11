May 24, 1943 – May 6, 2021

Ronald R. Fittje passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on May 6, 2021, at Park View Home in Dodge, Nebraska. Ron was born on May 24, 1943, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Irene (Gehring) Fittje.

At a young age, he moved with his family to Omaha. He graduated from Omaha North High School and Midland Lutheran College. Ron served in the U.S. Army from May 1962 to June 1965. He devoted 31 years to teaching and coaching at North Bend and Clarkson Schools.

Ron married Patsy Vanderkolk on March 1, 1969, in Octavia, Nebraska. To this union were born three children, Ryan, Russ and Robyn.

Ron was an avid fast pitch softball pitcher for 42 years. He was inducted into the Nebraska State Fast Pitch Hall of Fame in December 2019 in Hastings, Nebraska. He was also an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids’ athletic events and other activities.

Ron was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of North Bend, former Sunday school teacher, and usher.