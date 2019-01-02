Ronald R. Rathke
Jan. 15, 1930 – Dec. 28, 2018
Ronald R. Rathke, 88 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at Dunklau Gardens. He was born in Cuming County on Jan 15, 1930. He was adopted at two weeks by his loving parents, Edward and Emma (Wendt) Rathke.
Grew up at rural Wisner, NE and graduated Fremont High in 1947. He worked at Hormel until he enlisted in the US Navy. Ron served from 1948 to 1952 and was a Korean War Veteran. Ron married Donita Haggstrom in 1953, they later divorced. He married Bonnie L. Allen in 1987.
Survived by wife, Bonnie; son, Neal (Laura) Rathke, Colorado Springs, CO; daughters, Shelley (Mark) Hetzler, Blaine, WA, Ronna (Bob) Sanny, Craig, CO and Sharon (Brian) Whisler, Fremont; step-children, Jeff (Lorie) Kupfer, Gregg (Cheryl) Kupfer; sister, Mardell (Jerry) Chestnut all of Omaha, NE; 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by parents; granddaughter, Marla Rathke; step-son, Doug Kupfer.
Memorial Service 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, NE. Memorial visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Honor Guard, Trinity Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family Services Inc.
