Ronald Roy Payzant

July 27, 1934—November 4, 2019

Ronald Roy Payzant, 85, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Ron is survived by his wife Norma Jean of Fremont.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. Burial with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation on Thursday, 3-8 p.m., with the family present 6-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A memorial will be determined at a later date.

