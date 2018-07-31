Ronald Scheer

Oct. 26, 1934 – July 27, 2018
Ronald D. Scheer, 83, of Fremont died Friday, July 27, 2018, at Fremont Health.
Ron was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Arlington to William and Dora (Hilgenkamp) Scheer Jr. The family moved to Fremont when Ron was 4 years of age. He received his education in Fremont, graduating from high school in 1952.
He was married on Nov. 30, 1954, to Emilee Niebaum at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont by Rev. Hoffman. Ron was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1957. Emilee was able to join him as he was stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, at Redstone Arsenal. He was discharged in 1959. The couple then lived in Fremont where Ron was co-owner of Phelps Tobacco and Candy, Inc. (a wholesale distributorship). In 1995, the company was sold and Ron retired.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he had served in several offices. He was past president of Nebraska Association of Tobacco Distributors. He enjoyed tailgating and following Nebraska football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states. He was a bowler and liked playing pitch and pinochle, and liked being with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond “Butch” Scheer; and sister, Mildred Juedes.
Survivors include: his wife, Emilee; three sons, Michael (Lori) Scheer, Fremont, Stephen (Donna) Scheer, Castle Rock, Colorado, Douglas (Ming) Scheer, Peach Tree City, Georgia; one daughter, Suzanne (Kevin) Moder, Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ryan Scheer, Stephanie Scheer, Kimberly (Bryan) Anderson, Sidney (Kayla) Scheer, Sonny Scheer, Amanda Moder, Matthew Moder, Nicholas Moder; great-granddaughter, Andylev Scheer.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The committal will follow in Memorial Cemetery with the U.S. Flag Presentation and Taps by the Fremont Honor Guard (American Legion Post 20 and VFW Post 854). Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary will be Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
