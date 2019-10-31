Ronald Werth

April 9, 1941 – October 21, 2019
Ronald (“Ron”) was born to Harold and Elizabeth (Meyer) Werth on April 9, 1941, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He grew up there, working on a dairy farm and playing football. He then started his career in the airline industry in Chicago where he met his wife. On April 20, 1963, he married Anita Story and they lived in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before Ron switched careers and began working at Citibank. They then moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before eventually settling in Las Vegas in 1984. Ron preferred the sunshine and year-round fishing, so they stayed in Las Vegas, but he never forgot his Midwestern roots, remaining a life-long Green Bay Packers fan and an adopted Cornhusker.
He will be remembered for his goofy Halloween costumes, his love of any type of battery-powered machinery, fireworks, and Chevy Chase movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Reg and Keith; parents-in-law, Joseph and Wanda Story; sister-in-law, Judy Dangler; and brothers-in-law, Darrell Story and Dave Hinken.
He is survived by his wife Anita; his two children, Gina of San Francisco, and Eric of Powers Lake, North Dakota, their spouses; and his beloved granddaughter, Ivy.
Ron was called home to the Lord on Oct. 21, 2019. The visitation with prayer service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1546 N. Luther Road at 10 a.m. followed by the interment at Memorial Cemetery at 800 W. 23rd St.
