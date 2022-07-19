Rosalie Ann Rohde

July 14, 1939 – July 17, 2022

Rosalie Ann Rohde, 83, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hillcrest at Shadow Lake in Papillion, Nebraska. She was born July 14, 1939, in Ivanhoe, Minnesota, to Fred and Mabel (Nyhus) Habbena.

She grew up near May City, Iowa, and graduated from Hartley High School. Rosalie marred Clem Rohde in 1957. In 1965 they came to Fremont. She raised her children prior to starting work at Archbishop Bergan and St. Patrick Catholic Church in the custodial department for over 20 years, retiring in 2004.

Rosalie was an avid doll collector, enjoyed Hallmark movies and game shows. She had a love for country music and enjoyed playing cards and games at Somers Point. Her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Phil) Potter; son, Scott (Cindy) Rohde; sisters, Marla McCarty, all of Omaha, and Renae Johnson of Waverly, Nebraska; grandchildren, Reed Brodersen (Andres Oswill), Cale Brodersen (Shelby Janke) and Kia Brodersen.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Ruth and Carol.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Tony Dawson will officiate.

