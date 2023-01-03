August 11, 1933—December 31, 2022

Rosalie M. Faltin, age 89, of Fremont, formerly of Scribner, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha

Rosalie was born Aug. 11, 1933, in Royal, Nebraska, to Claus and Adelheid “Kiihne” Knuth. She was baptized on Sept. 10, 1933, and confirmed on Sept. 15, 1946, both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creighton, Nebraska. She attended District #54 in Antelope County and graduated from Creighton High School on May 24, 1950. Rosalie married Eddie Faltin on Feb. 13, 1955, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neligh, Nebraska. Together they farmed for over 50 years and also during this time Rosalie operated “Rosalie’s Upholstery” for over 40 of those years.

Rosalie served her community as a CASA Volunteer, Low Income Housing Volunteer and as a TeamMate Mentor. She was also a member of St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church, southwest of Scribner and was very involved including as a member of the WELCA group and Sunday School teacher for many years.

Rosalie and Eddie moved into Fremont several years ago and recently had been residents of Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Survivors include: husband Eddie, of Fremont; children: Peggy (Leonard) Cassell, of Hooper; Daniel (Leah) Faltin, of Scribner; grandchildren: Franceska Cassell, Kristina Cassell, Andrew Cassell, Jacob (Megan) Cassell; Sarah (Nick) Osborn and John Faltin; great-grandchildren: Owen, August and Edith Osborn; brother Ed Knuth, of Omaha; sister Alice Grove of Bismark, North Dakota; brother-in-law Donald Faltin of St. Joeseph, Montata.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Meryl, Kermit, Claus ‘Bud’ and Lyle Knuth. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Helen Adams and Carol Knuth.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the St. John’s Ridgeley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. John’s Ridgeley Cemetery Association. Visitation will be Wednesday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 4pm to 8pm with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Online guestbook at hooper-scribner.com