Rosalie "Rose" J. Franke

April 22, 1931 – June 11, 2020

Rosalie J. “Rose” Franke, age 89, of Fremont died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fremont. Rose was born April 22, 1931, at Whitesville, Missouri, to Jesse and Mary (Varner) Palmer.

Rose grew up in Fremont and was a nurse’s aide for over 30 years at FAMC. She married Maynard Franke on Aug. 21, 1949, in Fremont. He preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 2014.

Survived by son, Jerry (Peggy) Franke; daughters, Judy Rippy and Mary (Kenneth) Novotny, all of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Greg A. Franke; 1 brother; and 1 sister.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Controlled visitation on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, also at Moser’s. Interment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for a fund yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be left at www.moser memorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490.

To send flowers to the family of Rosalie Franke , please visit Tribute Store.