April 28, 1939 – July 28, 2022

Rosalyn May Fox, 83, of Ames, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

She was born on April 28, 1939, in Haxtun, Colorado, to Dale and Laurel (Brooks) Critchlow. Rosalyn married Donald A. Fox on July 16, 1957, in Colorado. They moved to Fremont in 1960 and enjoyed time spent traveling. Rosalyn attended and watched many NASCAR races.

Rosalyn is survived by her son, Mark (Melanie) Fox of Fremont; brother, William (Nikka) King of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Laurel (Arden) Andersen of Scottsdale, Arizona; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Marla Lessig; and son-in-law, Terry Lessig.

The memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490