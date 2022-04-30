January 26, 1940—April 27, 2022

Rosalyn “Rosie” Kay Nelson, age 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by her family who loved and cherished her dearly. Rosie was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Fremont to Clarence and Pearl Wilkening along with her twin sister, Marilyn Wagner, who still resides in Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1957, and later attended Midland College. She was crowned homecoming queen and was active in many social events. Rosie earned a teaching degree, and taught for two years at Clarkson Elementary located in Fremont.

Rosie met the love of her life, Travis Nelson, as a senior in high school. They married Dec. 26, 1959, at Fontanelle Lutheran Church. They were happily married for 63 years, and together raised two children: Craig and Kelly.

Rosie will be remembered by her sense of style, her grace and the love for her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the happiest when she was spending time with her family in Arizona. She had many friends that she cherished and will be missed by all. Rosie’s warm, generous and caring spirit will always shine in our hearts.

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Pearl Wilkening.

Survived by husband of 63 years, Travis Nelson; son, Craig (Brenda) Nelson; daughter, Kelly (Glen Franzluebbers) Nelson; sister, Marilyn (Wayne) Wagner; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Trevor) Stewart, Katelyn (Devin) Mc Carthy, Travis (Sailor) Nelson; great-grandchildren: Skylar Stewart, Weston Stewart, Hadley Rose Mc Carthy and Zeke Nelson; as well as many niece and nephews.

Visitation-Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebration of Life-Thursday, May 5, 2022, First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.

Memorials suggested to the Fremont First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad Street, Fremont, NE or The Stephen Center, 2723 “Q” Street, Omaha, Nebraska.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com