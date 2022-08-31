Rosamond 'Rosie' McNabb

March 7, 1922 – August 27, 2022

Rosamond “Rosie” (Hancock) Toft McNabb passed away peacefully at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah, Nebraska, on Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 100 years, 5 months, and 20 days. She was born to RK and Belle (Smith) Hancock on March 7, 1922, in Tekamah, Nebraska. She was raised in Tekamah and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1940. She married Earl Toft in October of 1943. Earl died in 1957 and she then married Ed McNabb and they moved to San Diego for two years. They returned to Tekamah and Ed died in 1970.

Rosie declared herself a homemaker and that is what she did for most of her life. She especially loved children and pets. Rosie was also a great caretaker for her dad, RK, and later Ellen Harris for the last years of their lives.

Rosamond was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth, Leonard, and RK Jr.; and sister, Marjorie; husbands, Earl Toft and Ed McNabb; son, Terry Toft; grandchildren, Teresa Hansen and Jacob Wiebold.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wiebold and family of Hooper, Nebraska; great-niece, Dawn (Kenneth) Smith and family of Bloomfield, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; many friends in Tekamah.

The graveside service is Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Tekamah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: United Methodist Church – Tekamah, Arbor Care Center – Tekamah, Pet Rescue Organization of your choice.

Pelan Funeral Services Tekamah

Tekamah, NE 68061, 402-374-1551