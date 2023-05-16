Rose E. Hassler

October 6, 1926 - May 14, 2023

Rose E. Hassler, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Dunkalu Gardens in Fremont.

Rose was preceded by in death by her husband, Willis; son, Ron; brother, Paul; sister, Josephine Brunsing; daughter-in-law, Marlene Hassler; granddaughter, Amy Hassler; and special friend, Emil.

She is survived by her children, Richard Hassler, Randy (Anne) Hassler, Diane (Lynn) Berkland, Judy (Morris) Rusch; daughter-in-law, Jo Hassler; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren, 4 step-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Albert (Irene) Guenther; and many friends and relatives.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a rosary starting at 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in West Point.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapesl.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490