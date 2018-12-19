August 27, 1954 – December 16, 2018
Rose M. Kreikemeier, age 64, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at her home. Rose Marie was born Aug. 27, 1954, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Francis and Irene (Klug) Wortmann. Rose was Francis and Irene’s fifth child and first daughter.
She attended St. Peter and Paul Elementary School in Bow Valley and in 1972 graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.
Rose and Glen Kreikemeier were united in marriage May 27, 1978, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska.
Rose was a life-long learner and very progressive in her career. Her credentials include MSN, CPNP and ACPNP. In order to continue to achieve these milestones she attended 15 different universities and was the first Acute Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Nebraska. Rose worked at Children’s Hospital for over 30 years. She spent the past several years at the Metabolic Bone & Osteogenesis Imperfecta Clinic where she was able to make an impact on thousands of children across the country and make such an impact on the lives of the children she treated.
Rose was an inspiration to many. She was one of the most driven, selfless and giving people. She had a special place in her heart for children and her house was an open door for all of the spare grandkids. She loved to knit and family and friends were the recipients of many hats, mittens, scarves, blankets and sweaters. Rose loved having family around and having a houseful to cook for was her favorite. She always loved an adventure, whether it was Hawaii with Glen, the many adventures of Kreikemeier Family Vacation (KFV), a road trip with her sisters or finding a good festival, she was always up for the experience.
In her own words, “Do not be sad that I died, be happy that I lived.” She is going to be dearly missed and her legacy will live on in all of the people she taught, children she helped and her spirited grandchildren.
Rose is survived by: husband, Glen of Dodge; son, Jerad of Lincoln; daughters, Tracy (Chris) Vogel of Leawood, Kansas, Michelle (Gerry) Kosmacek of Overland Park, Kansas, Shana (Doug) Schasteen of Seattle, Washington, Ronni Kreikemeier of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Jennifer Kreikemeier of Lincoln; grandchildren, Chloe Davis, Gavin Kosmacek, Kayden Kreikemeier, Izzy Kosmacek, Noble Schasteen, Oliver Vogel, Roman Schasteen, Sloane Vogel and Baby Girl Schasteen arriving in March; her parents, Francis and Irene Wortmann of Hartington; brothers, Charles (Tina) Wortmann, Tony (Mary) Wortmann, Ron (Danette) Wortmann, Fred Wortmann, Joe (Sue) Wortmann, Randy (Marla) Wortmann; sisters, Sharon (Perry) Klein, Charlotte (Dave) Reifert, Geralda (Rick) Heikes and Sue (Dan) Thomas; sister-in-law, Carol Wortmann; brother-in-law, Gary (Becky) Kreikemeier; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Bob) Sellhorst, Linda Legband and Joyce (Dan) Keller; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Art and Bernice Kreikemeier; brother, David Wortmann; brother-in-law, Daniel Legband; and sister-in-law, Connie Wortmann.
Donations may be made in memory of Rose to the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. They will be directed to the OI Clinic.
Memorial Mass is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 20, from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m., all at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon.
Burial at a later date at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery at Dodge.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445.