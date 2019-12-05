Rose M. Nichelson
June 11, 1938 – December 3, 2019
Rose M. Nichelson, age 81, of Howells died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Schuyler. She was born June 11, 1938, in Ashland to Dibrell and Lassie Billings.
She is survived by children, Don (Wendy) Nichelson of Odell, Wisconsin, Timothy (Patricia) Nichelson of Ashland, Ann (Lonnie) Brodecky-Seybold of North Bend, Kathryn (David) Pospisil-Aguiniga of Howells; sister, Ramona (Floyd) Nobbe of Goliad, Texas; brother-in-law, Marvin Nichelson of Red Oak, Iowa; nephew, Kenneth Nobbe of Point Comfort, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by husband Willard; son-in-law, Ernie Brodecky; great-grandson, Nicholas Fangman.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverview Community Church, Ashland. Visitation at church one hour prior to service. Interment at Ashland Cemetery.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128