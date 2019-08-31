May 25, 1924—August 29, 2019
Rose Marie Boies, 95 years, of Fremont, NE died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, NE. Rose was born May 25, 1924 to Onofrio and Marie (Dockweiler) Ranieri in Fremont, NE.
Survived by her daughter, Nancy Shimerdla; sisters, Marie (Dale) Lincoln of Fremont, and Judy Bradley of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Laurie Hegemann, Dan Sass, and Olivia Crull all of Fremont; 7 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beatrice Ranieri of Bella Vista, AR; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Milton; son-in-law, Fritz Shimerdla; great grandson, Nicholas; sister, Donna; and brother, Joseph Ranieri; and dog, Sheba.
Funeral service 11 A.M., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, NE. Visitation will be from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorailchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490