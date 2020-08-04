Rose “Maureen” Rabe
October 26, 1936—August 1, 2020
Rose “Maureen” Rabe age 83 of Fremont passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home. She was born October 26, 1936 in Ponca, Nebraska to Ambrose and Angela (Goergen) Jordan.
Maureen grew up in Wayne, Nebraska and graduated from Wayne High School and attended Wayne State College for a year. She moved to Wisner, Nebraska and married Lowell Rabe on July 11, 1955 in Wayne. After marriage they moved to Fremont.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and St. Patrick’s Women. Maureen was on the funeral committee and participated in perpetual adoration at the church.
Survived by her husband, Lowell; sons, Michael (Terrie) Rabe of Fremont and Mark (Jana) Rabe of San Diego, California; daughters, Lori (Dr. Scot) Robertson of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Terri (Todd) Powley of Fremont, and Denise (Mike Murphy) of Ashland, Nebraska; sisters, Nancy (Frank) Maersch of Madison, Wisconsin and Barb (Greg) Ishmiel of Fremont; brother-in-law Ron Morrissey of Mead, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patricia Morrissey.
Funeral Mass will be 2:30 P.M., Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Watch livestream at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Visitation following COVID regulations will be on Thursday from 5-8 PM with a Rosary vigil service at 7 pm all at Moser’s in Fremont. Masks will be required.
Interment will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
2:30PM
3400 E. 16tth Street
FREMONT, NE 68025
