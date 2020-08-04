× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rose “Maureen” Rabe

October 26, 1936—August 1, 2020

Rose “Maureen” Rabe age 83 of Fremont passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home. She was born October 26, 1936 in Ponca, Nebraska to Ambrose and Angela (Goergen) Jordan.

Maureen grew up in Wayne, Nebraska and graduated from Wayne High School and attended Wayne State College for a year. She moved to Wisner, Nebraska and married Lowell Rabe on July 11, 1955 in Wayne. After marriage they moved to Fremont.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and St. Patrick’s Women. Maureen was on the funeral committee and participated in perpetual adoration at the church.

Survived by her husband, Lowell; sons, Michael (Terrie) Rabe of Fremont and Mark (Jana) Rabe of San Diego, California; daughters, Lori (Dr. Scot) Robertson of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Terri (Todd) Powley of Fremont, and Denise (Mike Murphy) of Ashland, Nebraska; sisters, Nancy (Frank) Maersch of Madison, Wisconsin and Barb (Greg) Ishmiel of Fremont; brother-in-law Ron Morrissey of Mead, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patricia Morrissey.