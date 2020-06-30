× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 27, 1922 – June 26, 2020

Rose R. Novotny, 97, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 27, 1922, near Valparaiso, Nebraska, to Louis and Anna (Vculek) Rezek.

Rose attended grade school at District 76 country school. She attended Weston High School, graduating in 1940. After graduation, she was employed at several businesses in Wahoo. Over a 23-year span, Rose worked at City Café, Fairview Café, Safeway, Ben Franklin Store, Wahoo Theatre, Friendly Fashions, Charlotte’s and Side Street Clothing. For many years Rose was also an Avon representative.

Rose was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Novotny, on Oct. 29, 1946, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. She and George lived their entire married life in Wahoo. George preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1988.

Rose enjoyed cooking and baking her special kolaches, rolls, potato dumplings and desserts. She loved playing cards, Bingo, and liked gardening. She was an avid sports fan with a strong knowledge of Husker football and was fortunate to attend many games.