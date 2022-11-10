Rosella M. Brei Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 29, 1930 – November 8, 2022 Tags Rosella M. Brei Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise Survey: Nurses say they need more support at their job Survey: Nurses say they need more support at their job This timelapse of a melting Italian glacier puts global warming on epic display This timelapse of a melting Italian glacier puts global warming on epic display Will King Charles pass down this family heirloom? Will King Charles pass down this family heirloom?