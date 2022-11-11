November 29, 1930 – November 8, 2022

Rosella M. Brei, age 91, of Fremont died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens.

Rosella was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Washington County, Kansas, to Ernst and Bertha (Niemann) Meyer. She grew up in Washington County, Kansas, near what is now Hanover, Kansas. On April 5, 1953, she married Clarence Brei in Trinity Lutheran Church near Hanover. The couple moved to Fremont in August of 1956. Rosella and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Brei, did painting in homes and also painted at the Gifford and Stanton Towers. After Clarence retired from Midland the couple did upholstery work until retiring.

Rosella was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church and was active in several of the church organizations.

Survivors: husband, Clarence of Fremont; sons, Mark (Cheryl) Brei of Grand Island, Paul (Shari) Brei of Hastings, Phillip (Beverly) Brei of Fremont; daughter, Ruth (Steve) Rector of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Brei, Tyler (Jennifer) Brei, Matt (Marysol) Brei, Creighton (Maegan) Brei, Cameron (Heiden) Brei, Andrew (Stephanie) Brei, Dillon Rector and Drake Rector; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Brei of Fremont, Dorothy Brei of Omaha, Shirley McLaughlin of Centralia, Kansas.

Rosella was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Donald Meyer; sisters, Ernetta Kauffeld and Lorna Wienck; and great-granddaughter, Faith Brei.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or the Clarence and Rosella Brei Scholarship Fund at Midland University. Visitation will be Sunday, with the family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

