October 22, 1932—February 7, 2023
Roselyn R. Kenkel, age 90, of Fremont died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Survivors: brother, Winfred Stamp of Yutan; daughter, Jennifer (Russell) Bartling of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Deborah Jones of Fremont; stepson, William L. (Christina) Kenkel of LaVista; stepdaughter, Linda (Fredrick) Judd of West Virginia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Roselyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Jeffrey Dean Jones; and sister, Marjorie Lewis.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan with lunch to follow at the Yutan VFW. Memorials are suggested to the World Wildlife Fund. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
