Rosemary 'Bunnie' P. Holling

Rosemary P. Holling

June 19, 1939 – April 29, 2022

Rosemary P. “Bunnie” Holling, age 91, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in Blair. Born June 19, 1939, in Omaha to Howard and Mary (Witzke) Purcell.

Bunnie graduated from Elkhorn High School. She married Gustav H. “Gus” Holling on March 17, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bennington, Nebraska. Bunnie taught at St. Paul's Lutheran School and owned the Lantern Lounge in Arlington with her husband for 17 years. Member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Arlington.

Survived by daughter, Kathy (Milton) Hilgenkamp, Arlington; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Judi Holling, Arlington.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Merle Holling and sisters, Shirley Bowman and Catherine Cook.

Family graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran School.

