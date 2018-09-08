Passed away September 3, 2018
Rosemary Milbrandt, age 89, passed away on September 3, 2018 in Clayton Missouri. She was the daughter of Harry and Susie (Heller) Sick and born in Hooper, NE. She attended Hooper Schools and graduated in 1946. She attended Wayne State College and Midland College from which she received her Bachelor’s degree in education. She taught in Dodge County country schools, Hooper, Logan View and Blair Public Schools, along with three schools in Texas. She was very proud of being a teacher and her love of children made her perfectly suited for a teaching career.
While teaching in Blair, she met and later married Lowell Milbrandt on August 9, 1952. They resided and raised their family in Hooper. Her husband, three son’s and their families were the love and joy of her life.
She was very active in the Church and was involved in teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and in Women of the Church. She served on Hooper and Logan View school boards, and was a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Along with her family, her many friends gave her much joy. After leaving Hooper, she and her husband lived in California, Missouri, Texas and Iowa. They later retired in Arkansas.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (wife Beth and children Nicole, Joshua, and Melissa) of St. Louis; Todd (wife Ann and children Tara, Tina and Molly) of Omaha; and Jon (wife Brenda and children Jacob and Tyler) of Houston. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
Her husband Lowell, parents and brother Bill, her Gram and special Aunt Ann preceded her in death.
Committal will be in the Hooper Cemetery for the family. A celebration of life, for Rosemary and Lowell, will be on October 26, 2018, at Noon, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper, NE. Memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pine Ridge South Dakota Indian School, or the Salvation Army.