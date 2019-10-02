Rosie A. PetersApril 10, 1922 – September 30, 2019
Rosie A. Peters, 97 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born April 10, 1922, in Ruthton, Minnesota, to Fred and Alma (Schroeder) Luschen.
Rosie lived in Washington County most of her life. She married Raymond Peters on Sept. 11, 1941, in Bennington, Nebraska. Raymond preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 1998. She was involved with the Washington County Extension Club, a 4-H leader and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington. Rosie enjoyed sewing and crafts.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Janel) Peters of Arlington, Nebraska; daughter, Joan Sorensen (special friend, Mert Olson) of Fremont, Nebraska; grandchildren, Paula Schneider, Chris Sorensen, Rhonda Thompson and Rachel Rosenthal; eight great-grandchildren, Coartney, Olivia, Chloe, Ethan, Jesse, Hannah, Macy and Eddie; two great-great-grandchildren, Thomas and Eilah.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters; and one brother.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Andreas Stein will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington, Nebraska.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490