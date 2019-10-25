December 4, 1937 – September 23, 2019
Ross Rasmussen, 81, of Wahoo, formerly of Fremont, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care.
Ross was born Dec. 4, 1937, to Clarence and Vivian Rasmussen of Hooper, Nebraska. Ross worked as a truck driver, law enforcement as a Dodge County Sheriff Deputy, Chief of Police in Hooper and Bennington, and as a grader operator for Dodge County and Nickerson Township. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was involved with Civil Air Patrol and Dodge County REACT.
Preceded in death by parents, and siblings JoAnn, Jim and Steve
He is survived by his wife Beverly J (Schneekloth); daughter, Jody (Jim) Shaw, Lincoln Nebraska; sons, Jeff of Lincoln, Jon of Savannah, Georgia, Gene (April) of Spout Springs, Virginia, Jerry (Deanne) of Prague, Nebraska; stepdaughters, Renee (Don) Bechtel, Joplin Missouri, Jodie (Jim) Tulson, Bennington, Nebraska, Julie (Randy) Hanis, Fremont, and Stepson Clark Greenfield, Snyder, Nebraska; as well as 16 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids and 8 great-great-grandkids.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A celebration of life service will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fremont with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers the family will be receiving donations that will go to the Bennington Police Department.
