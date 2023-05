January 29, 1930—May 15, 2023

Royal Lee Hunt, of Fremont, passed away May 15, 2023, in Fremont, at the age of 93.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Catharine; daughter, Victoria Ehly (Marvin) of Lincoln; sons, James (Yvonne) of Montana, Peter (Cathy) of Fremont; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A full obituary and more information can be found at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.