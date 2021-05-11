Rudolph “Rudy” J. Vanek Jr.
September 18, 1947 – May 6, 2021
Rudolph “Rudy” J. Vanek Jr., age 73, of Fremont passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Rudy was born Sept. 18, 1947, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Rudie and Elaine (Roberts) Vanek.
Rudy grew up in Prague, Nebraska, and was a 1965 graduate of Prague High School. Rudy was previously married to Darlene Vlcan and they had two children, Rusty and Randy. Later he married Joleen McTaggert and they had a son, Shane. On Sept. 2, 2011, he married Christy (Brunk) Schow. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He worked for Bennett's Cycles, had his own bike shop, worked at Valmont and First State Bank, all in Fremont. Rudy enjoyed golf, drag racing, ATV Pulls, bowling, playing pool, riding and working on motorcycles. Rudy was involved with the annual Toy Run in Fremont and the Friday Night Bike Rides at Whis's End Zone Lounge. He will be remembered for having a fearless attitude, a zest for life and will be greatly missed.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Christy; sons, Rusty, Randy (Lisa) and Shane (Kelly); stepdaughter, Cayleigh Schow (special friend Chas); stepson, Harrison Schow (special friend Molly); 3 grandchildren, Evan Vanek (special friend, Victoria), Miles Ward and Aubrey Schow; and great-grandson, Brody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; and brother-in-law, Jerry Cartwright.
Rudy donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Scott Cate will officiate. Memorial visitation and family receiving friends from 12-2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fremont Area Alzheimer's Fund, Parkinson's Foundation, or Jochebed's Hope to help kids in Indonesia.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.