Rudolph "Rudy" N. Peterson

January 24, 1931 – October 25, 2019
Rudolph N. “Rudy” Peterson, age 88, of Fremont died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Rudy was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Rudolph C. and Velva “Larson” Peterson. He was raised in Valley and graduated from Valley High School in 1948. After high school Rudy worked for a short time at Hormel in Fremont then served from 1951-1952 in the United States Marine Corps. He returned to Fremont and continued on a career that lasted a total of 34 years at Hormel (now Wholestone Farms). After retiring in 1984 Rudy worked at the Fremont Mall as a custodian for nine years.
Rudy married Jean Tillman and they made their home in Fremont. Jean died in 1958. He then married Dorothy Baker Wallin on June 29, 1961, and she died in February of 2010. Rudy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fremont and was involved in the choir, several boards and committees as well as the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Rudy also was a member of the Sr. Golf League at Valley View Golf Course and a member of American Legion Post 20 in Fremont.
Survivors: sons, Jimmy (Debra) Peterson of Fremont, Kim (Teresa) Wallin of Fremont, Paul Peterson of Fremont and Michael (Mary) Peterson of Shenandoah, Iowa; daughter, Linda (John) Risch of Monterey Park, California; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Rudy was preceded in death by his wives; parents; son, Donald Wallin; daughter-in-law, Diane Peterson; and brother, Brian.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, the Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
