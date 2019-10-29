Russell D. Hall
March 2, 1943 – October 27, 2019
Russell D. Hall, 76, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home. He was born March 2, 1943, in Orchard, Nebraska, to Donald and Margaret (Strope) Hall.
Russell was in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965. He married Sherry Stulken in Mitchell, South Dakota, on Sept. 4, 1965. The couple moved to Fremont in 1979. He worked for Hormel and was a self-employed contractor.
Survivors include his wife Sherry of Fremont; son, Shawn (Stacey) Hall of Fremont; daughters, Dawn Fitzgibbons of Fremont, Tina (Parrish) Strait of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brother, Robert Hall of Gatesville, Texas; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, and brother, Donald Hall.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490