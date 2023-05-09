August 26, 1931 – April 18, 2023

Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, of Huntley, Illinois, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

Russell was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Aug. 26, 1931, to parents Frank and Erma Grace (nee Wenke) Cauuwe. He married Bjorg Solvadottir in November 1954 and the couple was happily married for 57 years prior to Bjorg’s death in 2011.

Russell is survived by his children, Terry (Jim) Annable, Jennifer (Fred) Theil, and Tanya Jaksha; his grandchildren, Kate (Matthew), Alex, Andrew (Alex), Victoria (Connor), Jenna (Troy), Jack, Madeline, Valur, and Ella; his brother, Tom (Marilyn) Caauwe; son-in-law, Randy Nash; and honorary daughter, Mary Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bjorg Caauwe; his daughter, Kristin Nash; and his son, Dennis Caauwe.

Cremation was private at DeFiore Funeral Home.

