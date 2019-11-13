July 29, 1944 – November 4, 2019
Russell Eugene Benjamin was born July 29, 1944, in Fremont to Eugene and Lillian (McCormick) Benjamin. He died Nov. 4, 2019, at home from cancer.
Graduated from Fremont High in 1962. Entered into the Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in November 1971. He served in the Vietnam War.
For many years he was an over-the-road truck driver. He retired and went into business with his father and brother forming a computer scrap business, ERM.
Survived by Stephanie Ekker; sister, Connie and Bill Miller of Arlington, Nebraska; brother, Michael Benjamin and Nancy Hynek of Fremont; sons, Bryan Benjamin, Tom and Jenny Benjamin of Billings, Montana; daughter, Darcy (Benjamin) Hernandez of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Dan and Crystal Andrews of Fremont, and Chris Ekker of Lincoln; grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Benjamin, Christian Ventura, Zackary and Kailey Chiroy, Josh, Nathan, Tyler and Jordan Benjamin, Felicia, Lillian and Scarlett Andrews, Carter Gidding, Nathen, Nataly, Christopher and Stephanie Ekker; great-grandson, Loki Benjamin; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be Nov. 18 at Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Rd., Fremont, from noon to 2 p.m.